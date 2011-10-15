High school football player dies after game in NY

HOMER, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities have identified the high school football player who died after he suffered a head injury during a game in upstate New York.

Homer police officer Don Warner says 16-year-old Ridge Barden collapsed in the third quarter of the varsity game in Homer, south of Syracuse. He was talking and tried to get up before losing consciousness. Coaches didn't learn until after the game that his injuries were severe.

Barden was playing for the visiting team, John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix, N.Y.

An autopsy is being performed.

