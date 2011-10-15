No. 23 MSU beats No. 11 Michigan again, 28-14

By NOAH TRISTERAP Sports Writer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Keshawn Martin scored twice in the third quarter on similar lunges to the end zone, and No. 23 Michigan State held off Denard Robinson and No. 11 Michigan 28-14 on Saturday for its fourth straight victory over the Wolverines.

The Spartans (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten) equaled their longest winning streak over their in-state rivals.

Michigan (6-1, 2-1) lost for the first time under coach Brady Hoke. The Wolverines had a chance to tie it, but Robinson was sacked on fourth-and-1 from the Michigan State 9-yard line with 6:16 to play.

Robinson later threw an interception, and Isaiah Lewis returned it 39 yards for a touchdown with 4:31 left to make it 28-14. Shortly after that, Robinson was shaken up by a hit and left the game.

