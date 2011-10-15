Capsized boat forces 3 children, 2 adults into bay

LINWOOD, Mich. (AP) - Three children, two adults and a dog have been pulled from Saginaw Bay after the flat bottom boat they were in capsized.

Booth News Service reports (http://bit.ly/oBqec9 ) that winds were gusting late Saturday morning when the 18-foot boat turned over a mile offshore of Linwood Beach in the state's Thumb region.

The passengers were pulled from the water and were suffering from mild hypothermia. It was not clear if any were wearing life preservers.

Assistant Kawkawlin Township Fire Chief Pat Campbell says "the winds were high and the water was too much."

The National Weather Service says a high-wind advisory is in place until 6 p.m. with possible gusts of 45 mph.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.