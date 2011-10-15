Obama, Lee pitch trade deal in Michigan

By JIM KUHNHENN

Associated Press

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - South Korea's President Lee Myung-bak (lee myuhng bahk) says he and President Barack Obama are both kept awake at night by one problem: the search for jobs.

Lee spoke to local workers after touring a General Motors assembly plant outside of Detroit with Obama, a rare joint appearance out of Washington for a U.S. president and a visiting head of state. Obama warmly introduced Lee as a leader who knows the auto industry well.

The two men walked the assembly line together; Lee proudly wore a Detroit Tigers' baseball cap and kept it on as he spoke.

The stop in the heart of a region hit hard by the slumping economy was meant to show how a new trade deal between the countries could give a lift to the auto industry.

