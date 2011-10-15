Man in critical condition after east Toledo motorcycle crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo man is in the hospital after crashing his motorcycle in east Toledo.

The accident happened Friday night around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Front Street and the I-280 ramp.

Police say Joel Edwards, 44, of Toledo, was riding on Front Street when he hit a curb and a stop sign. He was thrown off the motorcycle.

Edwards was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital and is in critical condition.

