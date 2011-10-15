Police searching for suspect of south Toledo hit-and-run

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Police are investigating a hit-and-run in south Toledo.

The accident happened Saturday morning on south Detroit Avenue.

Police say a black SUV ran a red light, crashed into a car, and left the scene.

Two females were inside the hit vehicle and the driver had to be taken to the hospital.

There is no word on her condition.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect.

If anyone has any information, call CrimeStoppers at 419-255-1111.

