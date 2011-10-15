Walleye Shuttle Service offers rides to home games

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Starting Saturday October 15th, the TARTA Walleye Shuttle will transport hockey fans from seven Park-N-Ride locations to the Huntington Center for all regular season home games.

The cost for the transport is $1 each way, which is payable upon boarding. TARTA Walleye Shuttle buses will leave one hour prior to scheduled home game times. The shuttle will leave 20 minutes after the conclusion of the game. A game ticket is not required to ride the Walleye Shuttle.

Free parking for the Walleye Shuttle is available at seven Toledo-area Park-N-Ride locations:

Maumee at the Lucas County Recreation Center (north lot).

Perrysburg at the River Place Shopping Center.

Sylvania at Centennial Terrace.

Toledo at the Miracle Mall Shopping Center. Westgate Sears (west of Sears, near the shelter on service drive). UpTown on Adams (there are three stops on Adams between 14th and 20th streets).

Waterville at the Waterville Plaza, near the shelter at Kroger.

