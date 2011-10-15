Body found in west Toledo on railroad tracks

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Lucas County Corner's Office has identified the body found near Toledo railroad tracks Friday night as 28 year old, Bryan Allen.

The body was found near Bennett and Canada Southern Roads.

Police say they believe the person was hit by a train, but are not saying whether or not it was accidental.

