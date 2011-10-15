West Toledo accident damages 2 vehicles owned by same owner - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

West Toledo accident damages 2 vehicles owned by same owner

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - An accident in west Toledo has caused damage to two vehicles owned by the same owner.

Police say a woman was driving on Lewis Avenue when she lost control of her van and hit two cars.

The vehicles were owned by the same person and were parked across the street from one another

No one was hurt in the accident. 

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

 

 


Powered by Frankly