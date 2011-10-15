Father opts son out of school's youth health survey

BRADNER, OH (WTOL) - The 2011 Sandusky County Youth Health Survey was recently administered in Lakota Local Schools.

The survey, administered by the county health department, measures what the leading health and behavioral issues are for youth in a community. The questions range from personal safety to alcohol and drug use. It's approved by the Centers for Disease Control.

Students like seventh grade Lakota Junior High student Austin Stevens recently had a chance to take the survey.





But his dad Robert opted out and Austin never took the survey.





"I opted out because I didn't know what was going to be on the survey. Didn't send the survey home with our son."





Stevens asked the district to send him a copy of the survey.





He was stunned by several questions about sexual behavior.





"It bothered me because the questions they asked of a 12 year old is if they participated in oral and anal sex."





Austin is glad he didn't take the survey, saying he didn't understand some of the questions on the survey such as ones involving sexual behavior.





"Because some of the things I haven't learned about."





Stevens says the district should have been more up-front about the health survey and not relied on the opt-out form Austin brought home.





"When they sent out the opt out form what if the kid doesn't give the opt out form to their parents?"





The Sandusky County Health Department referred WTOL 11's questions about the survey to the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio.





The Council administers and compiles data from the survey.





Brittany Ward from the Council says 12,000 students from Northwest Ohio have taken the survey since 2004.





She says questions about sexual behavior are appropriate because survey results indicate kids in Austin's age group are becoming more sexually active.





Lakota Superintendent Rebecca Heimlich never returned WTOL Eleven phone calls for comment.





Meanwhile, Robert Stevens says there's a lesson to be learned by all parents.





"Get involved with your kids and find out what's going on at their schools."





