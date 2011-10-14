Ohio medical marijuana ballot language approved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine says a group seeking to legalize medical marijuana has met initial requirements toward putting the measure before voters in 2012.

DeWine on Friday said the group submitted a fair and truthful statement to describe the issue on the ballot, as well as the required 1,000 valid voter signatures.

The proposed "Ohio Alternative Treatment Amendment" faces review by the Ohio Ballot Board before supporters can start gathering signatures that would secure placement on the ballot. Issues require about 385,000 signatures to make the ballot.

The coalition is 1 of 2 groups trying to put separate medical marijuana amendments before voters.

DeWine in September rejected a proposal by the Ohio Coalition for Medical Compassion, saying the group failed to properly summarize the issue for the ballot.

