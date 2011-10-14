City of Toledo allows downtown protestors to occupy park overnight

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Occupy Toledo protestors have remained in Levis Square downtown since Monday, and the city of Toledo is permitting them to remain in the park overnight.

Police Chief Mike Navarre says that's to prevent protestors from simply relocating to a sidewalk. Signs posted nearby indicate the park is closed from dusk until dawn.

Navarre says police are trying to be accommodating but are monitoring the protest regularly. One to two Toledo police officers sat in cruisers near the protest throughout the day Friday. So far, Navarre says police have made no arrests and have had not seen illegal activity.

However, Kayla Beard, who lives in the Riverfront Apartment complex next to Levis Square says the protest is drawing homeless people to a usually-quiet area. She says one person was so intoxicated, he had to be taken away by ambulance.

"That's not something our children should be exposed to," she said. "The homeless are getting bolder and thinking it's ok to stay and sleep in the yard and on benches because other people are."

Beard wants the protest to move elsewhere, such as Promenade Park, that's further from residential buildings.

The protestors say they picked Levis Square for it's symbolism: it's near several bank buildings. They say they'd have to discuss moving to another location.

"I do understand their concerns, but we're trying to be quiet and civilized and decent," said protestor Katrina Bacome, of Toledo.

Protestors admit homeless people have been drawn to the crowd and that they've asked some people to leave. However, they say they have an anti-drug and anti-alcohol policy in place and have been respectful of neighbors' requests.

"We're all here for a common goal and we don't want anything to stand in the way of that," Bacome said.

Protestors submitted a proposal to the city asking that they be allowed to put up tents in the park, but it was denied. Police have asked protestors to pick up tarps.

"It seems they want to acknowledge our right to peacefully assemble, but they don't want to allow us any comforts in staying here," Bacome said.

Lights in the park are off at night, and Thursday, the city shut off electrical outlets in the park that the protestors were using to power lights.

