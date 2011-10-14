Lucas County working on contract with AFSCME workers

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The City of Toledo recently reached an agreement with AFSCME Local 544, and now Lucas County is looking to do the same.

Decreased tax revenue combined with lower than expected returns on investment have left the county in financial trouble, but Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says he is confident a deal will be reached. "5 years ago we had 148 million dollars in revenue. This year we have 120. So it's been a significant drop off but you have to deal with it," said Gerken. "We deal with it in ways that are appropriate we talk to our workforce, we talk with our senior staff we make the changes necessary."

Gerken also said he believes the county can continue to balance the budget negotiating with its unions, and that he feels the county does not need the changes dictated by Senate Bill 5.

