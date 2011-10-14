Toledo Speedway to get new grandstands

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Toledo Speedway is planning a major capital improvement project. After the current season ends, a new seating system will be installed.

"We're going to take our 1960's vintage bleachers and replace them with state-of-the-art closed deck grandstand seating system we acquired from Michigan International Speedway", said Owner/Promoter Ron Drager, "We feel this brings Toledo Speedway up to a super speedway level of offering a venue to the fan that is unmatched in short track racing."

The final races of the season are being held this weekend, and are expected to draw capacity crowds. "Lot of people come to the races, to be able to do so in Northwest Ohio in a banked half-mile track with asphalt, it's great times", said Toledo Deputy Mayor Tom Crothers.

Drager acquired the track in 1999, at a time when the future of the facility was in doubt, "We've spent over $2 million in improvements. This is the next phase. We're going to be putting on auto races here for a long time."

