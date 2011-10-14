Tiffin considering move that would increase taxes for residents

TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) - Taxes could be going up for some residents in the City of Tiffin. Leaders are considering making a change to the current tax reciprocity formula to increase revenue.

Currently, residents who live in Tiffin, but work outside of the city, are offered an income tax credit.

Leaders could eliminate that tax credit, essentially requiring residents pay additional taxes to Tiffin.

"It would affect quite a few of our citizens. We have people living in Tiffin, who are earning over $50 million dollars a year, collectively, by working in other communities, and that's a huge chunk of money," said Tiffin Mayor Jim Boroff.

Boroff said if the changes are approved, Tiffin residents who work outside of the city would pay income taxes where they work and in Tiffin. He said affected residents have voiced concerns.

"People who work in another community pointed out they'd be paying essentially two taxes, a double tax. And they felt they'd be penalized because they'd be working in another community," said Boroff.

If the city totally eliminated the tax credit, a resident making $50,000 a year would pay Tiffin $875. With the total eliminated tax credit, the city of Tiffin projects it would generate $733,000 every year.

"It is hard for me, I think, to justify, someone not paying any income tax to the city of Tiffin," said Boroff "If you're living in this community, I think you have to pay something for your police and fire protection. I know I don't support a total roll-back. I think there must be some common ground."

Mayor Boroff said the decision ultimately rests with Tiffin City Council. There is no set deadline for a decision. However, the city faces a projected million-dollar budget deficit by 2014 because of state budget cuts.

"The financial future is a little bit grim," said Boroff.

