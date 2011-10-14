Humane Society urges harsher penalties for animal abuse

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - In the wake of a particularly gruesome case of animal cruelty in Lucas County, the Lucas County Humane Society is urging state law makers to increase the penalties for the crime.

Currently, offenders can only face a misdemeanor for their first animal cruelty crime; felony prosecution is reserved for repeat offenders.

The Humane Society is raising these concerns after police say 31 year old David Riling stabbed his dog several times in the neck and face after it bit his finger.

"Every time we bring this up in Columbus, there are a lot of comments like we need to make sure that the laws to protect people are stronger than the laws that protect animals," said John Dinon of the Toledo Area Humane Society. "To that I say great. Let's make the laws to protect people stronger. Let's make the laws to protect animals strong as well."

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Related Story - Toledo man admits to stabbing his dog six times