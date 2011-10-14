Don't Waste Your Money: Daily Deals could be too good to be true - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Group deal coupon websites offer great deals, but if the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. 

In one example, a restaurant offered a discounted gift card purchase through the site, but was unaware the certificate would also be offered by other websites.  The restaurant stopped honoring the certificates after they began losing money on the deal. 

