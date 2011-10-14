Toledoans line up for iPhone 4S

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Apple fans lined up at stores around the country Friday to get their hands on the new iPhone 4S, and Toledo was no exception.

The ATT store on Monroe Street in Toledo opened its doors two hours early Friday to meet the demand. Sales Manager Jim Grzegorczyk says apple fans have good reason to be excited about the new phone. "This is an incredibly exciting day. Anytime an Apple product comes out, you can see the buzz and you can see the people standing outside," said Grzegorczyk. "They make a great product."

Customer Dinah Hicks shares that option, saying "It's a cool phone and you can do a lot of things that other phones cant' do."

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.