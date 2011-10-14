Ohio couple deny leaving foster son at Browns game

By JOHN SEEWER - Associated Press

A man accused along with his wife of abandoning their 9-year-old foster son at a Cleveland Browns game denies leaving the boy behind and is calling it a big misunderstanding.

Ernest Fugate of Circleville tells The Associated Press he and his wife were in different sections during the game and each thought the other one had the boy.

He said Friday that he didn't know anything was wrong when police officers came to his car after the Browns' game against the Miami Dolphins three weeks ago.

Police say Anna Fugate had sent the boy off with two strangers at the game and that they turned him over to security. Police say the couple first told them the child had walked away.

Both have pleaded not guilty to child endangering.

