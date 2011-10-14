Police searching for suspect in two bank robberies

FULTON COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Police are searching for the man responsible for two bank robberies which both took place Friday.

Police say the State Bank and Trust of Defiance in Lyons Ohio was robbed around 11:00 a.m. Friday. The suspect was armed with a hand gun, and is described as a white male dressed in all black with a black hood and ski mask. The suspect left in a mid-sized black car with orange lettering on the back.

Sometime after noon the Sherwood State Bank in Ridgeville Corners Ohio was robbed by the same man.

"I can't believe it's here in Ridgeville Corners. Amazing something like that happens here," said Sam Cline, Ridgeville Corners resident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 419-243-6122.

