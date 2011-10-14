FOP leaders visit Ohio in union law ballot fight

By KANTELE FRANKO - Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Leaders of the nation's largest law enforcement union are visiting Ohio this weekend amid the ballot fight over the state's collective bargaining overhaul.

The national president and secretary of the Fraternal Order of Police are expected to rally members trying to overturn the law that restricts bargaining for 350,000 public workers. Unlike Wisconsin's law limiting union rights, the Ohio measure includes police and firefighters. Their unions say a vote to repeal it would send a message to Republicans who have curbed collective bargaining rights in several states.

FOP officials wouldn't say exactly how much the organization has spent on the fight over the Ohio measure but say it's more than the organization has contributed in any other state labor clash.

