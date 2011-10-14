QBs a key in No. 16 Illinois vs Ohio St

By DAVID MERCER - Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Illinois quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase did a little thinking about what might have been this week, saying it would have been cool had Terrelle Pryor stuck around for another season with Ohio State.

Even without Pryor, Saturday's game between the No. 16 Illini (6-0, 2-0 Big Ten) and the Buckeyes could be decided by a matchup of talented young quarterbacks.

Ohio State's defense has been the strength of a so-far very average team (3-3, 0-2). It will have to deal with Scheelhaase who in his sophomore year has become a dangerous passer as well as runner.

Illinois will get its first look at freshman quarterback Braxton Miller. Miller looked good against Nebraska for a half but then coughed up a fumble that changed the game.

