Toledo man gets 20 years after plea deal in deaths of two women

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) – A Toledo man has been sentenced to twenty years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2009 deaths of two Toledo women.

Rodney Wahl first killed mother of five Jennifer Shively by strangling her. He then bound her body with rope and tape, tied the body to cinder blocks and threw it into Lake Erie. Police say Wahl may have killed Shively because she rejected him.

Wahl then killed his ex-girlfriend, mother of six Ursula Graves, by injecting her with a lethal dose of heroin. Police say Wahl killed Graves because she knew he had killed Jennifer Shively.

Wahl was sentenced to the maximum penalty for the two counts of man slaughter. Prosecutors say they were unable to peruse a harsher punishment due to issues with the evidence in the case. Wahl's defense attorney claimed one death was accidental, and that the other involved DNA from another person.

Shively's brother, Raymond Smith says he doesn't think the sentence is severe enough. "He [Wahl] doesn't care. He's a monster and I hope he gets what he deserves in the long run. 20 years wasn't enough," said Smith. "He took two lives and he should have gotten his life taken."

