Crystal Bowersox announces move to Portland, OR

(WTOL) - Northwest Ohio native and "American Idol" runner up Crystal Bowersox revealed through Twitter that she's moving to Portland, OR.

She sent a tweet on Thursday that simply stated "Big plans:) can't wait to tell everyone the news!"

That was followed up on Friday with a tweet that reads, "BrianWalker and I loved our Portland, OR honeymoon/1yr anniversary trip so much, were moving here. Just a little change of plans for us:)."

She also said they've already contacted moving companies so the move must be happening soon.

