1killed, 1 injured in Jerusalem Twp. single-vehicle crash

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms 18-year-old passenger Erik Parks of Saline, MI was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Jerusalem Township. It happened just after 3 a.m. Friday.

The driver of the pickup truck was 18-year-old Andrew Roberts of Saline. He was injured in the crash and transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center by ambulance.



Roberts was conscious after the crash. He told investigators they were returning from a camping trip in New York and that he may have fallen asleep while driving. Investigators say he hit a guard rail near the Bono curve.

It has not yet been determined if either person was wearing a seat belt.



