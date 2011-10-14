Woman walks away after Toledo crash sends her beneath a semi

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms 18-year-old passenger Erik Parks of Saline, MI was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 2 in Jerusalem Township.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A woman is lucky to be alive after crashing her car into a semi on I-75 in Toledo.

Police say she lost control of her car just before 2 a.m. on I-75 southbound between the I-475 split and Collingwood exit.

In the crash, her car ended up crumpled beneath a semi truck.



She was trapped inside, but the semi driver used a hammer to smash a window of the car and pull her out with help from another driver. Emergency crews say she suffered only minor injuries.

An officer on scene stated the woman is so lucky that she should play the lottery.

I-75 was down to one lane for a couple of hours until the vehicles were towed away.

