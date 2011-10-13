OH Turnpike tolls expected to go up 10% Jan. 1

ELMORE, OH (WTOL) - Despite an earlier proposed freeze and opposition from truckers, Ohio Turnpike tolls are expected to go up January 1.

New Turnpike Commission Chairman Jerry Hrudy says the increase, which is about 10 percent for cars and trucks, is necessary and already in the budget.

Truckers at a turnpike rest stop in Elmore are outraged by the jump.

"With federal taxes and state taxes we pay with our fuel, how can you charge us to run the road like this?" wondered Minnesota trucker Larry Dunham.

"Leave the tolls the way they are. Lower them. Truck drivers have a hard enough time making it out there now," Jeff Manning of New York said.

The Commission says truckers generate 22 percent of the turnpike traffic but supply 60 percent of the toll revenue.

Truckers say they plan to steer clear of the roadway rather than pay higher rates.

"When I take U.S. 20 or 30 or 6--the other parallel highways--it's definitely to save money. I've done it hundreds of times" said Robert Barney of New Jersey.

Bill Stewart of Illinois also take a different route. "I go down I-70, come right across. Don't even have to get on the toll road."

The Commission expects a 2 percent loss of truck traffic when rates go up but they always return after one or two years.

The Commission collected a record $232 million in tolls last year.

The 2012 increase should add $16 million.

