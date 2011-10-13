Concealed carry permit owner pulls gun on man in bar

CINCINNATI, OH (WTOL) - A Cincinnati man is behind bars, accused of violating Ohio's new gun law allowing conceal carry permit holders to carry guns into bars, as long as they are not drinking alcohol.

Police say Chad O'Reilly was drinking and got into an argument with another man.

O'Reilly does have a concealed carry permit. Police say as the fight escalated he left the bar, got his weapon, returned, and started waving it around, threatening to kill the man.

"No reason to let the actions of one moron affect the outcome of 250,000 honest Ohio license holders," said Buckeye Firearms' Joe Easton. "Everything he chose to do was illegal. Buckeye Firearms supports having him prosecuted to the full extent."

O'Reilly was arraigned in court Thursday. He's facing a number of charges, and if he's found guilty, his concealed carry permit will be revoked.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.