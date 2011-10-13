Toledo protestors criticize Gov. Kasich for unemployment

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - State Rep. Mike Ashford led a protest on Thursday outside One Government Center in Downtown Toledo, to voice their frustration with Governor John Kasich and rising unemployment in Ohio.

"We need policies that create jobs, not policies that eliminate them and hurt the middle class," said Ashford.

Ashford is upset because he and his supporters tried to deliver a letter to the Governor's regional office in Toledo, but was denied access to that office.

Among those speaking out, Tim Ross, a Toledo firefighter, who complains Governor Kasich has wasted time in office trying to overhaul collective bargaining in the state.

"If he was focusing more on creating jobs than he is on tearing down unions I think he'd be doing a better job," said Ross.

A statement from Robert Nichols, the Governor's Communications Director dismissed the criticism.

"To suggest Gov. Kasich needs to focus more on job creation is like suggesting the sun needs to focus more on emitting light. It's that silly," said Nichols.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.