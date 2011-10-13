Toledo man admits to stabbing his dog six times

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo man has admitted to stabbing his pit bull, Gotto, six times in the face and neck.

Neighbors say that David Riling, 31, got off work on Tuesday night and went over to their place to have a few beers.

Police report that after Riling had been drinking, he went home and while he was trying to eat dinner, his one-year-old pit bull, Gotto, tried going after his food.

The report states that Riling pushed his dog away when his dog bit him in the finger.

Police say that Riling then called 911 and said he was going to kill his dog.

The dog ran off to the basement. Riling followed and stabbed Gotto six times.

The pit bull had to be euthanized as soon as it was taken to the pound on Tuesday night.

Riling admits to these crimes and claims that he knows what he did was wrong, but only stabbed his dog out of self defense.

Investigators with theToledo Humane Society are calling this usual case a horrid and needless act.

The Humane Society has pushed to make animal cruelty a felony in Ohio but has not been successful. Riling is facing a first-degree misdemeanor that can have him face up to six months behind bars.

The Human Society said they will try again to upgrade penalties of animal cruelty in State Congress next year.

