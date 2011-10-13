Conn. man convicted in deadly '07 home invasion

By JOHN CHRISTOFFERSEN

Associated Press

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut man has been convicted of killing a woman and her two daughters during a gruesome 2007 home invasion in which family members were tied up, molested, doused in gas and left to die in a fire.

Joshua Komisarjevsky was found guilty Thursday of capital felony killing and other charges. The same jury will later decide whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

His co-defendant, Steven Hayes, was sentenced to death last year after he was convicted of raping and strangling Jennifer Hawke-Petit and killing her daughters, who died of smoke inhalation.

The crime in the affluent New Haven suburb so unsettled the state that it bolstered efforts to retain the death penalty and led to a newly defined crime of home invasion.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.