Does It Work?: Insta Golf Shoes

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - With winter quickly approaching, it's time to get as much golf in as possible. Can the Insta Golf Shoes, a new invention for golfers, be beneficial enough to help speed up the process for someone to go out and play 18-holes?

The Insta Golf Shoes slip right over tennis shoes, claiming to be more comfortable and more portable when you're traveling.

These shoes find themselves getting good traction and not rubbing against the tennis shoes, making them feel almost natural.



Weather protection isn't offered with the treads compared to normal golf shoes, but the Insta Golf Shoes are about half the price, being almost $50 a pair.

The Insta Golf Shoes are certainly on par and get a B+.