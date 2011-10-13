StormTrack 11 certified as most accurate

Here are some answers to many of the most frequently asked questions about WeatheRate, the certification process, and what being certified the most accurate really means.

TOLEDO, OHIO (WTOL) - WTOL11 StormTrack 11 Weather team has been certified most accurate in the area. The study was done by WeatheRate, the only independent weather forecast verification company in the nation.

"It's great to be recognized for something that's so important to our viewers," said Chief Meteorologist Robert Shiels. "From tracking snow and severe thunderstorms to tracking how hot your weekend will be, we pride ourselves on bringing Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan the most accurate forecast."

Everyday, WeatheRate reviews the forecast from each local television station to determine whose forecast is most accurate. Through a series of mathematical calculations, WeatheRate determines the best daily, weekly and monthly forecast. They then award that station their exclusive seal of approval.

"The commitment, passion and dedication of Robert Shiels and the StormTrack11 team continues to shine through for our viewers," added CJ Hoyt, News Director for WTOL 11. "It's an honor to have that hard work recognized with this certification."

To create an impartial perspective, WeatheRate funds its own research using Weather Tracker ll, a patented data tracking and analysis system. It is important to note that television stations do not pay to participate in this survey. WeatheRate serves strictly as an impartial, third-party judge.

Bruce Fixman, President of WeatheRate said, "Only a few TV stations can say they've been crowned most accurate by WeatheRate. Congratulations to WTOL 11!"

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.