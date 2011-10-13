Leyland: Valverde, Benoit unavailable for Game 5

DETROIT (AP) - Tigers manager Jim Leyland says relievers Jose Valverde and Joaquin Benoit won't pitch in Thursday's fifth game of the AL championship series.

Detroit trails the Texas Rangers 3-1 in the ALCS but sends ace Justin Verlander to the mound for Game 5. Leyland says he hopes the Tigers can make it through this game using just Verlander and reliever Phil Coke.

Valverde, Detroit's closer, has pitched 4 1-3 innings in the last three days. He took the loss when Texas beat the Tigers 7-3 in 11 innings Wednesday night.

Benoit has thrown four innings in the last three days.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.