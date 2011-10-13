Miller to start, Guiton to also play QB for OSU

By RUSTY MILLER

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Braxton Miller is healthy enough to start at quarterback for Ohio State on Saturday against No. 16 Illinois.

Interim coach Luke Fickell said on Thursday that Miller has been working out with the team and doing everything he needed to do to show he's fully recovered from an ankle sprain sustained in last week's 34-27 loss at Nebraska.

Perhaps a bigger question for the Buckeyes is who is backing up Miller. Joe Bauserman was just 1 for 10 passing with an interception last week. Kenny Guiton received more snaps during this week's practices and Fickell said he may see his first time at quarterback this season if needed in relief of Miller.

The Buckeyes (3-3, 0-2 Big Ten) are trying to avoid their first 3-game losing streak since 2004.

