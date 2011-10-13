Local leaders using Local 7 success to oppose State Issue 2

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - As elected officials applaud the contract agreement between AFSCME Local 7 and the City of Toledo, some are trying to turn the focus back to State Issue Two.

Toledo City Council member Steve Steel and TPS Board member Lisa Sobecki are among those saying Local 7 and other contract negotiations are proof that changes to Ohio's existing collective bargaining laws are not necessary.

After council refused to impose terms on the 800 city workers represented by AFSCME Local 7, the city and the union went back to the table to work out a deal which included wage freezes and benefits concessions.

Also, Toledo public schools successfully completed negotiations with its bargaining units this summer.

Steel, Sobecki and others say these examples show Mayor Mike Bell's support of Issue 2 is flawed and the current collective bargaining laws work.

Attempts to reach Mayor Bell have been so far unsuccessful.

