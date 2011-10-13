Michigan officer dies in chase of robbery suspects

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A West Michigan officer was struck and killed by a car driven by two suspected bank robbers, who later were shot to death in a shootout with police.

Michigan State Police Sgt. John Tillman says the officer with the Walker police department was killed Thursday when the suspects crashed in Ottawa County's Crockery Township, about 15 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

Tillman says it wasn't immediately clear if the Walker officer was inside or outside a patrol car when he was struck.

He says the two men in a sport utility vehicle fired at police patrol cars during the 10-mile chase that reached speeds of over 100 mph.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. A shotgun and M-4 rifle were recovered.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.