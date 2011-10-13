Ohio grandmother caught in middle of union fight

By ANN SANNERAssociated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A 78-year-old grandmother who urged a repeal of Ohio's overhaul of collective bargaining rights is suddenly at the center of a high-stakes battle over the future of public labor unions in the state.

Marlene Quinn's great-granddaughter was saved from a house fire, and she told the story in a statewide television spot paid for by We Are Ohio, the union-backed coalition that's fighting the law signed in March.

Ohioans will vote Nov. 8 on whether the law should be tossed out. Quinn, of Cincinnati, urged repeal because she said the law jeopardizes firefighters' ability to negotiate for safe staffing levels.

Defenders of the law operating as Building a Better Ohio recut footage of Quinn for their own ad and used it to say the bill would help, not hurt, firefighter staffing. About 30 television stations in Ohio media markets have pulled the commercial, according to a count by We Are Ohio.

Quinn has called on Building a Better Ohio to take down the ad, saying she feels violated by its use of her image without her permission.

"I've lived a long time and seen a lot of things, but I've never seen a group of people sink so low," Quinn said in a statement. "I think it's dishonest and downright deceitful that they would use footage of me to try to play tricks and fool voters."

Building a Better Ohio maintains its ad is appropriate and lawful. Its attorneys have reached out to stations to get them to put the ad back up.

Firefighters, police officers and opponents of the law on Wednesday blasted the commercial as morally wrong, saying it has re-energized them to make more phone calls to voters and knock on more doors to turn out a repeal vote.

"I have never seen them so angry, said Jay McDonald, president of the state's largest law enforcement organization. "This is the straw."

Among other changes, the Ohio law bans public worker strikes and limits the collective bargaining abilities of more than 350,000 teachers, firefighters, police officers and other public employees. Workers could negotiate on wages, but not on their pension or health care benefits.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.