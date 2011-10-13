Two traffic incidents causing delays in Toledo and Wood County

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -Two traffic incidents in the Toledo area are causing major delays for drivers this morning.

On southbound I-75 near Reitz Road, traffic is down to one lane due to an overnight construction project that was extended into the morning.

Three wide load trucks are traveling from US-23 to I-75 southbound are also causing delays.

These two incidents are expected to be cleared up by noon.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.