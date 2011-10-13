All Blackberry service restored after outages

NEW YORK (AP) - Research In Motion, the maker of the BlackBerry phones, says service has been fully restored after a three-day outage.

Mike Lazaridis, the co-CEO of the company, told reporters Thursday morning that the backlog of messages that had clogged systems since Monday has been cleared up.

The outage started with a failure in Research in Motion Ltd.'s European data center, and cascaded across the world.

