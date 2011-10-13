Wind Turbine debate moves forward in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) - The process moves forward for two communities considering wind turbine farms in Lenawee County.

Ogden Township



The Daily Telegram of Adrian reports a citizen committee in Ogden Township is weighing the benefits of a police power ordinance that could set limits on sound and other regulations regarding wind turbines.

Exelon Corporation wants to put 47 turbines in that township next year.

The township board says it won't make any decisions until after the November election.

Palmyra Township



Exelon is also looking to put up wind turbines in Palmyra Township.

The Palmyra planning commission has put together a draft ordinance for the township board to review.

A public hearing about the proposed ordinance begins there at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

