Woman's body found in Ottawa County wildlife area

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - A woman's body was found in the Touissant Wildlife Area in Ottawa County's Carroll Township Wednesday night.

The Port Clinton News Herald reports police say the death is likely caused from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also report the woman is 45 years old and from Port Clinton.



Authorities were called to the area around 8 p.m. Carroll Township police, Ottawa County deputies, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and border patrol all took part in a search of the area that lasted nearly three hours.

The victim's identity has not been released.

