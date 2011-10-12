AFSCME Local 7 and city of Toledo agree on new contract

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The city of Toledo and its largest employees' union finally have a new contract agreement.

Members of AFSCME Local 7 approved the new 3 year contract Wednesday.

The new deal means higher health and pension contributions along with a 2 year pay freeze.

Toledo City Council approved the contract yesterday, allowing today's vote to bring an end to these lengthy negotiations.

