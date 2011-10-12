James Hoffa speaks to Teamsters against Issue 2

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The president of Teamsters International came to Toledo Wednesday to rally union members and others against Issue 2.

James Hoffa spoke in front of a packed crowd of 300-400 people at the Teamsters Union Hall in south Toledo.

Hoffa says if he can get enough voters to the polls in November then they will beat the Issue since they're already up 15% in the polls.

"They got over 1.3 million signatures on this proposition to get it on the ballot and it's going down big time," Hoffa said. "And that's going to be so important because it's going to send a message to Kasich, it's going to send a message to the right-wing governors and the right-wing people in this country that are trying to take away collective bargaining rights for public employees and for all employees if they have their way."

Hoffa also says he's seen similar moves across the country.

