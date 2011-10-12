New development coming to Tower on the Maumee

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - There are brand new developments in the effort to bring new life to the largest vacant building in downtown Toledo.

Seven floors of the vacant 30-story Tower on the Maumee building are targeted to become a hotel in the future.

"We have received approval of our application with Marriott hotel. They've approved plans for the building that would be a major user of the building," said Mark Clouse, general counsel for the Eyde Company.

The Eyde Company, based in Lansing Michigan, is expecting to start construction next year on a 29 million dollar mixed-use redevelopment project. Before that happens, a development agreement will be ironed out with the city, as well as pulling together the various pieces of the funding formula.

We'll sit down with the city within the next few months, it's a project that'll take 6 to 12 months to get a closing time to have all the funding come in because it's a complicated project," said Clouse

The city has applied for a 10 million dollar HUD loan to be part of the mix, but a 2 million dollar federal grant will serve as a bridge funding source.

During those first 7 years that money pays the interest, keeps that from going into default is already in the hands of the city," said Clouse.

Adaptive re-use of the former Fiberglas Tower is getting high praise from this local architect, who says it fits right in with a new downtown Toledo master development plan.

It's a wonderful building, it's an icon for Toledo and its potential as a mixed use redevelopment parcel is tremendous," said Paul Hollenbeck, an architect with the Toledo Design Center.

The Eyde company wants to ease any concerns about taxpayer money being used.

"The building itself would be collateral for that just like, similar to a first mortgage on your home," said Clouse.

Once construction starts, the first tenants could move in within 12 to 18 months time.

