U.S. Commerce Secretary talks job development at University of Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Rebecca Blank, the U.S. Commerce Secretary, made a visit to the University of Toledo Wednesday to talk about Job and Economic growth. Blank also toured the Clean and Alternative Energy Business Incubator which is run by the University.

Even though Senate Republicans have blocked action on the President's Job plan Obama is saying he won't take no for an answer.

Blank says Congress should pass the plan now to create more jobs and help business grow. Blank also points out that the plan is how American workers and communities will compete and win in the global economy.

