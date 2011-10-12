Thousands Apply to Work at Hollywood Casino Toledo

With the exterior of Hollywood Casino Toledo almost complete, the focus now moves to building the team that will work inside.

By Matt Wright

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Positions have been posted for less than two weeks, and already, nearly 3,000 people have applied to become a dealer at the Hollywood Casino Toledo.

The number of applications may sound high, but casino leaders say it's actually less than expected.

"I truly did expect a bit more, so you'll see us after the next couple of weeks hit some community events and try to increase the interest," said Chrystal Herndon, Vice President of Human Resources for Hollywood Casino Toledo. "I would have loved to have 3,000 to 4,000 more applications."

Still, at the Hollywood Casino Career Center, across the street from the casino construction site, it's a treadmill of prospective employees. So far, 500 people have interviewed for a dealer position in groups of 25.

"I wanted to get into something that might be fun, and you can make a decent living out of it," said applicant Gary Baird.

Interviewers aren't expecting experienced dealers, they're looking for a lot of personality, especially in a group setting.

"There're six spots at a blackjack table, up to 20 spots on a craps table," Herndon said. "You're interacting with that many customers at a time, so we want to see if you can do the same thing here."

Applicant Valerie Giovannucci say she is looking for supplemental income to put toward her daughter's college education.

"Since unemployment is so high and they do have quite a few openings, I thought maybe I could slip in somewhere," she said.

Meanwhile, 105 supervisor and managerial positions will be posted Sunday on Hollywoodcasinotoledo.com.

All applications are being processed through that web site. Herndon says Hollywood Casino will likely accept applications for dealer positions through March. The casino is expected to open in April.

