Holland Elementary students practice fire safety and escape tactics

HOLLND, OH (WTOL) - Area fire departments are hitting the streets to educate kids about the dangers of fires, and what to do if one breaks out part of national fire prevention week.

Kindergartners at Holland Elementary practiced crawling their way to safety today in Springfield Township's fire safety house.

"It's a great visual aid for the children to go through and learn the different safety issues that they might deal with in their home," said Capt. Dave Bennett, of the Springfield Twp. Fire department.

The specially designed travel trailer has a kitchen where kids learn the dangers of stoves, a living room with a fake fireplace in it and an upstairs bedroom.

"We smoke it up and we show the kids how to roll out of bed and crawl underneath the smoke and escape out," said Bennett.

Some of the kids say they had fun.

"Yeah, but not the smoke part, because it stunk and I couldn't see," said one student.

Once the kids made it outside, they learned the importance of having a safe meeting spot for the entire family.

"My flower pot is my safe place when I get outside and I could get out the door or get out the window," said another student.

Bennett said kids at this age tend to get scared and will hide during a fire, so this is one way to show them that it just takes a little courage and they'll be okay.

He said it all comes down to practicing a plan.

"If they physically do it, they really remember it a lot more," said Bennett.

