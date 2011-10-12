Sunny days and cool nights creating vibrant fall colors

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The oranges, yellows and reds this October are more colorful than the past few years. Nearly every tree is beginning to change colors and people are really starting to take notice.

Kim High, Naturalist with the Toledo Metroparks says the weather has played a big role in creating the vibrant colors. The sunny days and cool nights are a perfect combination for the soon-to-be dormant trees. Creating one of the best fall displays in years.

High also explains that the colors are a result several different factors. Trees that produce a lot of sugar turn red, trees with yellow leaves are a result of caratin.

Of course high winds could change all of this by bringing down all of these colorful leaves early.

