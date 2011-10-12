Bowling Green, Perrysburg and 12 other Wood County parks receive funding

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The Wood County Park District announced funding upgrades for 14 local parks.

The park improvement grant program has been in place for more than 20 years and this year the park district will be awarding a total of $100,000 in grant money to 14 Wood County communities to improve their local parks.

A panel of three people from outside the county reviewed applications and recommended projects to the park district's board of commissioners.

The largest award, nearly $15,000, will be going to the city of Bowling Green to build a sidewalk along Haskins Road to the Bowling Green Community Center.

The city of Perrysburg will be receiving about $5,000 to build a disk golf course in Woodlands Park.

According to Neil Munger, Wood County Park District director, without the program, many of the parks wouldn't have been built. Munger also says the impact the parks have on these small communities is amazing.

Click here for a full list of the parks funded.

